歐霸盃︱球證安東尼泰萊匈牙利機場受襲　英國球證組織譴責

英格蘭球證安東尼泰萊（Anthony Taylor）在今屆歐霸盃的決賽執法，惹起包括羅馬主帥摩連奴（Jose Mourinho）以及球迷的不滿，在他返回英國時，於匈牙利布達佩斯的機場，更遭到球迷的指罵甚至襲擊，而英國的職業裁判員協會（PGMOL）就為球迷在機場的行為予以譴責。
PGMOL就安東尼泰萊的事件指：「留意到在社交媒體上，安東尼泰萊與家人在布達佩斯機場遭到侮辱及滋擾。我們對安東尼及其家人在從歐霸盃決賽回家時，遭到無理的辱罵感到震驚。我們會為安東尼及其家庭提供全面的支援。」其實早在比賽後，羅馬的摩連奴亦在球場的通道上指罵泰萊，據報歐洲足協正等待泰萊的球證報告，並可能對摩連奴作出處分。
從社交媒體的影片，泰萊及其家人在機場遇上不少羅馬的球迷，當中有球迷上前指罵，亦有人向他們一家投擲水杯，泰萊一定需要在保安人員協助下進入保安地區，而之後有人向保安擲凳。
Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, was attacked by Roma supporters at Budapest airport. 🧐— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 1, 2023
Shocking. 😠
pic.twitter.com/u5dmlxZs0h
This is so so worrying to see and we hope Anthony and his family are ok.— Refsupportuk (@refsupportuk) June 1, 2023
This is why we believe organisations like the @LMA_Managers and the @PFA as well as the @WeAreTheFSA need to come out and condemn such behaviour in this country.
Mangers comments and players behaviour… pic.twitter.com/FiXUOfYWCC