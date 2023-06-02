熱門搜尋:
2023-06-02 12:17:13

歐霸盃︱球證安東尼泰萊匈牙利機場受襲　英國球證組織譴責

安東尼泰萊在歐霸盃執法引起摩連奴及羅馬球迷的不滿。(路透社)

英格蘭球證安東尼泰萊（Anthony Taylor）在今屆歐霸盃的決賽執法，惹起包括羅馬主帥摩連奴（Jose Mourinho）以及球迷的不滿，在他返回英國時，於匈牙利布達佩斯的機場，更遭到球迷的指罵甚至襲擊，而英國的職業裁判員協會（PGMOL）就為球迷在機場的行為予以譴責。

PGMOL就安東尼泰萊的事件指：「留意到在社交媒體上，安東尼泰萊與家人在布達佩斯機場遭到侮辱及滋擾。我們對安東尼及其家人在從歐霸盃決賽回家時，遭到無理的辱罵感到震驚。我們會為安東尼及其家庭提供全面的支援。」其實早在比賽後，羅馬的摩連奴亦在球場的通道上指罵泰萊，據報歐洲足協正等待泰萊的球證報告，並可能對摩連奴作出處分。

球迷上前辱罵泰萊。(影片截圖) 球迷上前辱罵泰萊。(影片截圖) 有人向保安擲凳。(影片截圖)

從社交媒體的影片，泰萊及其家人在機場遇上不少羅馬的球迷，當中有球迷上前指罵，亦有人向他們一家投擲水杯，泰萊一定需要在保安人員協助下進入保安地區，而之後有人向保安擲凳。

